Juliana-Taiwo Obalonye,Abuja and Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Police High Command. Yesrterday, named two of their personnel that killed football ball fan ,Kolade Johnson on Sunday.

The Lagos State Police Commissioner CP Zubairu Muazu who paid a visit to the family of late Johnson ,gave the names of his killers as Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan and Sergeant Godwin Orji who he said were facing disciplinary actions .

Muazu who was accompanied by the deputy commissioner of police in charge of the Department of Finance and Administration (DCP) Ayuba Elkanah, DCP in charge of the Department of Operations, DCP Mohammed Ali, the DCP in charge of Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, DCP Yetunde Longe and other Senior Police Officers from the Command , assured that full justice must be done in the matter.

Muazu condemned the action of the members of the anti -cultism team suspected to have carried out the shooting and reiterated his commitment in ensuring that justice would be done in the matter.

He stated that the men suspected to have carried out the shooting have been apprehended and subjected to internal disciplinary procedures.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of Johnson and also prayed that God would grant the family, friends and well wishers the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

In his reaction, the Head of Johnson’s family , Alhaji Remi Lukman ,expressed his gratitude to the CP for his resolve in ensuring that justice would prevail in the case.

He commended Muazu for the bold steps taken in exposing those behind the shootings :“I thought it was going to be a one man’s fight ,but seeing the Police high Command joining my family in this fight has shown that Justice will not only be done to Kolade but to the entire Nigerian youths. I am glad that we have a new police force which believes in Justice”

He described his late son as a peace loving person and called on well wishers to remain calm and allow the law to take its cause.

Johnson was shot dead Sunday evening by police operatives attached to the anti- cultism unit of the Lagos State Police Command .

The policemen had come for the arrest of a man simply identified as Rasta ,after the arrest ,the police started shooting into the air and a stray bullet hit the Johnson ,a Liverpool FC team fan who was watching the the team at the Onipetesi area of Mangoro, a stone throw to his house.

The youths took to the street protesting the incessant and unwarranted killings by policemen.

A youth leader ,John Babs said: “We are protesting the incessant and unwarranted killings by policemen in Lagos .Three weeks ago ,a young school girl was gruesomely murdered by a trigger happy policeman at the Agbowa area of Ikorodu.Last Sunday ,Kolade Johnson was shot dead while watching his favourite team .Who knows who is next ? That is why we are registering our displeasure to the killing of our youths by policemen. policemen are trained to fight criminals and not innocent youths”.

Meanwhile the Presidency has assured that justice would be done in the killing of Johnson.

The senior special assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, twitted on his Twitter handle, @akandeoj Tuesday :“This is to reassure all that justice will prevail in this matter. The suspect is already in custody and trial starts today. This administration will continue to work diligently on police reforms and excesses will not be condoned. It’s a promise. Again, condolences to Kolade’s family.”