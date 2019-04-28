Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Five years after Pa Iloanyusi, father to ex-Super Eagles player, Chikelu Iloanyusi was kidnapped and murdered, his suspected killer has been arrested by the police in Anambra State.

The suspect, Ikechukwu Emilie, said to be a notorious kidnapper terrorising Anaku and Otoucha axis in the state was arrested yesterday afternoon in Anaku.

85-year old Pa Iloanyusi was kidnapped and murdered sometime in 2014 allegedly by the accused who then jumped down from a three storey building and escaped with handcuff after being apprehended by police.

Confirming Emilie’s arrest yesterday, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed (SP) said, “Suspect was rounded up at Phix Motel Abagana where he jumped down from a three storey building with handcuff and escaped in 2014. Since then he became elusive and all efforts to get him rearrested was furtile.

“However, on the 27/4/2019 at about 1:30pm, following credible intelligence, police detectives attached to the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested the suspect Ikechukwu Emilie ‘m’ aged 30 years in his hideout at Anaku in Anyamelum LGA of Anambra State.”

The Police spokesperson said the case was under investigation after which suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.