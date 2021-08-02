The police have named Mr Tunji Disu, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and former Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RSS) replace for Abba Kyari as commander if Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The announcement came barely 24 hours after the suspension of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

In a statement signed by the Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, the IGP said the posting of the officer is on the heels of management’s decision to fill the leadership gap within the IRT and refocus the unit for better service delivery.

The IGP also charged the new head of the IRT to demonstrate his professional competence in his leadership of the Unit. He also assured citizens that the IRT would remain focused in the discharge of its duties in line with national statutes and international best practices.

Prior to his appointment as the new Head of the IRT, DCP Tunji Disu, a former Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Lagos State, was the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja. He had also previously served at the State CID, Rivers State as the Deputy Head of the Unit. He was also a former Commander of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the African Union (AU) Peace Keeping Mission in Dafur, Sudan.

