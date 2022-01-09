From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State police command on Saturday intercepted two buses loaded with 32 young girls and boys at Ameladu area of Gboko Local Government Area of the state.

The buses which were intercepted by men of Operation Zenda were said to be headed for Ede in Osun State had 13 boys and 19 girls with the oldest being about 25 years.

It was gathered that a young woman identified ad Mrs Linda Angbandoo Akaasema who was in charge of the young girls and boys claimed that they were returning to Osun State where they were schooling after visiting Benue for the festive period.

She claimed to be an orphanage owner with the name Akaasema Child Care Foundation which she alleged was registered in Benue but operational in Osun State.

The suspect disclosed further that the children were from Zaki-Biam, Jootar, and other towns in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

However, when she was asked to provide evidence that the children were already in school and only visited home, the suspect could not provide any and was also unable to provide any document to identify herself, saying she forgot all while leaving Osun State.

Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Catherine Anene, confirmed the report in a WhatsApp chat on Saturday.

In a related development, there was a suspected case of human trafficking involving six victims and a suspect was on Friday at a motor park in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.