Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters in

Abuja has gone into partnership with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), to fight rape, child molestation, trafficking in person and other sexual-based violence in the country.

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, said the partnership has become necessary to tackle the scourge which have become a menace, in the country and the world at large.

Adamu, made this when he received Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) Dame Julie Okah Donli and the chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) – Tony Ojukwu in his office.

The IGP, while noting that rape and other sexual offences have become a menace, not only in the country but globally, said the police has repositioned its Gender-Desk offices in all Police Commands across the country to effectively investigate cases of gender-based violence and ensure that perpetrators do not go unpunished.

He further assures of an enhanced working relationship with NAPTIP and the NHRC to evolve a proactive and comprehensive National Response to the issues of Sexual Offences in the country.