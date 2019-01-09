Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The police in Anambra State have arrested about 100 persons suspected to be cultists. They have also nabbed three armed-robbery suspects and recovered some ammunition including a barreta pistol.

The arrest of the suspected cultists was made during coordinated raids on criminal hideouts and black spots in various parts of the state, by the command’s Special Anti Cultism Unit (FSARS) in collaboration with Divisional Police headquarters.

Disclosing this, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed (SP), said the raid was in continuation of the command’s efforts to stem the tide of crime and ensure the safety of lives and property in the state.

Mohammad said that four of the suspects were arrested in Umunachi, Dunukofia local government, 17 in Onitsha, 15 in Umoji and Umokpu, Awka, four in Oko, eight in Anambra/Ifitedunu, three in Awada/Ekwusigo, while one and four suspects were arrested in Ezi-Elias and Ihiala respectively.

He further said: “In Aguleri axis, five suspects arrested, Okpuno/Abakaliki Street ten suspects were arrested; in Awka, six suspects were arrested, Umuawulu/Nibo/Nise five, Umuoba Anam, one robbery suspect /cultist arrested, Awka North, five suspects arrested, in Nkpor/Ogidi area 12 suspects were arrested.”

The police image maker also said that police recovered from the suspects, two machetes, one jackknife, two axes and one butcher’s knife.

He disclosed that 27 out of the 100 suspects arrested so far had confessed to the crime and have been charged to court, 37 screened and released, while 36 others were undergoing investigation.

On the armed robbery cases he said: “It would be recalled that on the 24/12/2018, armed robbers attacked one Linus Emeka and snatched his Lexus jeep with Reg. No. ENU 779 NX at gunpoint.

“Following the incident, police detectives attached to FSARS Awkuzu, trailed and arrested two suspects in their hideout at Ifite Awka on the 30/12/2018 at about 6 pm as follows: Ebuka Emekwite, aged 26 years and, Uchendu Afunwa, aged 25 years both’ of Obosi area of Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“The suspects confessed to being members of the same syndicate who robbed the complainant. Exhibit recovered from their possession included One Baretta pistol with six rounds of .9mm live ammunition.

“On the 2/1/2019 at about 2:30 pm following intelligence report, police detectives attached to FSARS Awka, in conjunction with vigilante group in Ebenebe arrested one Mabuchi Chinwuba ‘m’ of Ebenebe Awka.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a notorious criminal and has been terrorising residents of the area before his arrest.

“Meanwhile, exhibits recovered in his possession included a cut-to-size, single-barrel gun and one expanded cartridge. The case is under investigation after which the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.”