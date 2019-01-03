Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Police command has paraded a suspected serial killer, Dauda Amusat, fondly called Adasi and two cultists, Alade Afeez (aka Esubiyi and Adesoji Seyi aka Osa.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, disclosed that police’s investigations revealed that the suspects had killed some people before they were arrested.

According to Adeoye, Amusat, 36, was arrested on December 28, 2018, at about 400 pm at Ifon-Osun in Orolu Local Government Area of the state.

Adeoye said he was arrested for conspiracy and murder of a 42-year-old Sanusi Isiaka, whom he killed on May 14, 2017, around 9 00 pm at a point near Slava Construction Company along Iwo Road, Osogbo.

The CP disclosed that during the deadly attack that led to the death of Isiaka, Amusat chopped off the deceased’s head and later used it for ritual purpose.

Adeoye, while narrating how Isiaka was murdered, said: “The deceased was deceitfully lured from Saki in Oyo State to Osogbo few days before his death by one of the principal suspects named Yekini Ayinde, aka Abija, who is now at large.”

He added that Ayinde cajoled the deceased to deliver 500 bags of rice in Osogbo and was later lodged in a hotel with the expectation that he would be paid by Ayinde.

“The deceased was taken out to the scene where he was assassinated and the money was stolen and shared by the suspects,” the CP said.

He disclosed that the suspect (Amusat) had confessed through his statement to the police that seven of them (cultists) perpetrated the killing, while four of them used the dismembered head for ritual.

The CP disclosed that three of the suspects had been charged to court sometime last year, while the remaining ones would also appear in court as soon as investigations were completed.

Amusat, who also spoke with news men, confessed that he tied a rope on the neck of the deceased, while his colleagues killed him with a knife.

He said: “I was selling beer in Ifon-Osun where I knew Abija. He promised to give us N200,000 if we could help him kill the man. He sent his people to bring the man to us at Okefia, Osogbo. When we finished the job, he gave Oyama N65,000. He also gave me N70,000 so that I could use N5,000 to buy beer for people the following day. I took the head of the deceased for money ritual.”

The two suspected cultists, Seyi, 26 and Afeez, 26, were paraded for their involvement in secret cult and killing of many people in Osun State Polytechnic, Iree.

Afeez, who spoke with newsmen, confessed that he shot one Bode and killed him, adding: “I also shot another person but he did not die. The people I shot were members of Aiye Fraternity. He later died when we, Eye and Aiye fraternity, were fighting.

“They had shot me before; I have bullet scares on my body. They tried to kill me before I joined the group. But God saved me. I made a mistake because I’m supposed to forgive (them) but I did not forgive.”

He confessed that he joined the group, Aiye Fraternity, in 2009 at Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, where he bagged Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Accountancy.