Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River Police Commissioner, Mr Nkereuwem Akpan, has disclosed that a police sergeant arrested for alleged kidnapping is undergoing investigation.

Akpan, who made the disclosure while parading five suspected kidnappers and four armed robbers arrested by Anti Cultism and Kidnappong Squad in Calabar, said the officer was arrested by Operation Skolombo.

He said: “The sergeant from Zone 6, Calabar, that was arrested by the military is undergoing interrogation in connection with cases of kidnapping. “When the whole thing is ripe, definitely there will be no hiding place because the general public will be informed accordingly”, he said.

On the other suspects, the Commissioner said the suspects were arrested by operatives of the commands in the state.

According to him, four of the kidnappers were arrested following a petition by one Egbe Enya on July 20, 2019 that his relatives were kidnapped at gun point in Calabar.

He explained that the command, through the Anti Cultism and Kidnappong Squad have been trailing the suspects until their arrest in February 2020.

“The other suspected kidnapper, who is a serial kidnapper, who escaped in the custody of the Department of State Service in 2018 was re-arrested on Feb. 20, 2020 by the police.

“During investigations, the suspects confessed their involvement in the kidnapping and they will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded”, he said.

On the robbery suspects, he said on January 31, 2020, one Mary George of 8-Miles area in Calabar reported to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad that a gang of armed men robbed her and inflicted injuries on her.

The CP further said the operatives of SARS swung into action and arrested another two suspects on Dec. 13, 2019 for robbing one Ajuka Nwogo of a cash sum of N35,000 along Ikot Omin road in Calabar.

“Items recovered from the two suspects include one locally made pistol, two android phones and one cooking gas cylinder”, he said.

In the last couple of weeks kidnapping has been a booming business in the state as about six persons including business men, academic and a civil servants have been abducted with various ransoms ranging between N1.5m and N4m paid by victims.