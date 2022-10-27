From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A Police Officer identified as ASP Abdullahi Garba has killed his colleague, ASP Shu’sibu Sani Malunfashi with scissor during a physical fight between them in Argungu, Kebbi state.

Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Kebbi state police Command, SP Nafiu Abubakar confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “On the 19th October, 2022 at about 1410hrs, one ASP Abdullahi Garba, Officer in charge, Sauwa Police out post, had an altercation with ASP Shu’aibu Sani Malunfashi, a Divisional Crime Officer II, Argungu Divisional Police Headquarters, inside fishing Village area, Argungu town.

“As a result of that, they engaged themselves to a physical combat at the frontage of ASP Abdullahi Garba’s shop. While fighting, ASP Abdullahi Garba used a scissor and stabbed ASP Shu’aibu Sani Malunfashi on his left ribs. On receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Argungu, swiftly rushed to the scene, arrested the erring Officer, recovered the exhibit and rushed ASP Shu’aibu Sani Malunfashi to Sir Yahaya memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, where regrettably, a medical Doctor confirmed him dead.

“Consequently, the erring Police Officer, ASP Abdullahi Garba was immediately arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Birnin Kebbi, while the case has also been referred to Homicide section for a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident.

“In the light of the above, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP. Ahmed Magaji Kontagora has delegated a team of senior Police Officers to condole the family and friends of the deceased Police Officer and prays may the gentle soul of Asp Shu’aibu Sani Malunfashi rest in perfect peace.

“CP Ahmed Magaji Kontagora also condemned the action exhibited by the erring Officer which goes contrary to teachings of the Police, Police Act and Regulations as well as other relevant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Similarly, the CP hereby warns Officers and men of the Command to always live in peace with one another and report their grievances to the appropriate sections within the Force for redress instead of referring to self help.

“Finally, CP Ahmed Magaji Kontagora also assures members of the public that, justice will be done in the investigation of the case and the outcome of the investigation will also be made public, please”, he said.