From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A police officer, Akintola Taofik, is currently seeking redress for not being promoted in the last 14 years he has been working with the Nigeria Police Force Education.

The petitioner made this known before the Ondo State Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality.

Taofik said he had suffered economic and psychological brutality during the period.

He claimed that since he was employed in 2007 as a teacher, he had remained on Grade Level 08 at the Police Secondary School, Ita-Ogbolu in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The petitioner is requesting the panel to look into his case, against the Nigeria Police over alleged refusal to acknowledge a court order to promote him and his colleagues to their due ranks since 2007.

His counsel, Adeyinka Fadumoye appealed to the panel to look into the case, which had previously been handled and judgement served by the industrial court which action had not been taken.