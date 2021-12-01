From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Armed robbers, on Monday evening, attacked a branch of an old generation Bank in Aramoko-Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State and shot dead a police officer and a Special Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

The same bank had experienced a similar attack in 2010, making it the second time it would be robbed.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

A source told reporters, yesterday, that the armed robbers, who entered the town via Igede-Ado Ekiti road, got to the premises of the bank after working hours and blew off the main door with an explosive mechanism suspected to be dynamite to gain entry into the banking hall.

The source added that before the gun wielding robbers entered the bank, they opened fire on the police officer on guard, while the Special Marshall, who was in his private vehicle, ran into the barricade mounted by the armed robbers to prevent external forces from the axis and was shot in the process.

(Continued on www.sunnewsonline.)

The armed robbers escaped through the newly constructed Erijiyan-Ikogosi road, after the operation which lasted for close to 30 minutes.

The eyewitness explained that the effect of the dynamite threw the town into pandemonium as houses and shops in the area were affected

Confirming the attack, spokesman of the Ekiti State Police Command, Mr Sunday Abutu, said that two persons were killed in the robbery attack

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .