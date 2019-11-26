Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Three Chinese expatriates were on Tuesday abducted by gunmen in Itagunmodi, Atakumosa West Local Government Area of Osun State, the state police command has confirmed.

The command also confirmed the gruesome murder of the police orderly attached to them during the attack.

The Commissioner of Police, Mrs Abiodun Ige, said that the expatriates were said to be working at a mining site located in the town when they were attacked.

“We gathered that one of the expatriates who attempted to escape was shot by the gunmen.

Sympathisers rushed him to the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Teaching Hospital, Ile- Ife, where he is currently receiving treatment.”