From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A police officer has been reportedly killed by marauding gunmen in Ime-Obi, Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The deceased officer, identified as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) David Igbinovia, was said to be washing his Toyota Camry car at his residence when the gunmen attacked him, killing him on the spot.

The incident happened on Wednesday, according to local sources, who added that the hoodlums fled the scene after carrying out the dastard mission without removing a pin.

Our correspondent learnt that the late ASP Igbinovia, 62, hailed from Oghada, a community in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Said to be serving in Edo State Command of the force, sources added that he had returned from Oghada the previous day after attending the burial of his late brother before the assailants came calling.

However, four persons suspected to have been members of the gang who executed the murderous mission have been arrested.

The suspects were nabbed by members of the Anti-Cult Volunteer Corps, Agbor Division, who acted swiftly having heard the gunshots.

Public Relations Officer of Delta State Police Command DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident on Thursday in Asaba.

Edafe also confirmed that four suspects were already cooling their heels in custody.

He further confirmed that the deceased officer was serving in Edo State before the brutal murder, adding that the matter was still being investigated.