Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A trigger-happy police officer on Monday allegedly shot dead a truck driver in Uso, a community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The deceased whose identity is yet to be known was allegedly shot and killed by one of the men of the state police command who was on duty with others at a check point in the town.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr Femi Joseph who confirmed the incident said the action of the police officer was condemnable.

He said “the state police command condemns this barbaric and gruesome murder in its entirety.”

He said: “While we commiserate with the family of the deceased, we want to say that the action of this erring officer does not represent what the Nigeria Police or the Command stands for.

“The Nigeria Police and by extension the Ondo State Command respects the sanctity of life and dignity of the human person as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution .

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident while the defaulting officer will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Once again, we apologise profusely for any inconvenience or embarrassment this isolated action must have caused anyone,” he added.