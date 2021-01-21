From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A newly recruited Police Constable attached to Olofin Police Station in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State simply identified as David has been arrested for alleged armed robbery.

David was arrested alongside a soldier serving with the 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigeria Army, Owena Cantonment, Innocent Victor.

They were reportedly armed with a Jack knife and other dangerous weapons at Ojadale junction where they attacked and robbed some persons

Items they reportedly stole were N6000, one itel phone valued at N8500, 30 litres of petrol and N125,000.

The state Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, who paraded the suspects, said David had earlier stole a motorcycle at his duty post.

“He was being tried for that motorcycle theft when he was caught conspiring with a soldier to rob some people with a dagger. We paraded them and the victims identified them. Other victims came and identified them. When we are done with our investigation, we will charge them to court,” he said.

However, the soldier denied involvement in the alleged offence, saying he stepped back at the scene of the incident, saying that he was held for being on illegal duty.

Other suspects paraded were one Wasiu Lateef who was alleged to have defiled a teenager at an uncompleted building in Lapanu village and a suspected teenage kidnapper, Bello Ali, who could not explain what he was doing in a forest between Uso and Ogbese.