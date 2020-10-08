Ben Dunno, Warri

A protest by agitated youths in Ughelli Nortj Local Government Area of Delta state has claimed the life of one of the anti riot policeman who were stationed at a strategic point in the town to prevent the protest from being carried out.

The protesters were reported to have taken to the streets in the mid day, yesterday to reaffirmed their support with the ban directive on FSARS by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Idris.

The protest however turned bloody at Otovwodo junction of the town when the protesters met with a strong resistance by the mobile team who were stationed to send them back with the intention to truncate the protest.

The resistance by the protesters to comply with the go back order of the policemen led to a total breakdown of law order that later resulted in a bloody clash between the police team and the irate youths.

It was learnt that the bloody Confrontation also led to the a number of youths and policemen sustaining various degree of injuries and the a policeman reportedly shot by an unidentified youth

The incident also led to the destruction of several cars as commuters along the East-West road axis of Otovwodo junction scampered for safety following the series of gunshots that ensued while the bloody Confrontation lasted.

Responding the to inquiry, tbe Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya, said there was report of confrontation between the protesters and the police but case was still being investigated as at the time of filing this report.

However another police source who confirmed under the condition of anonymity, said: “Several cars were damaged following the pandemonium that ensued as the protesters opened fire on the police team leading to the death of a police corporal.