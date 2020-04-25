Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A new case of the coronavirus disease has been recorded in Ondo State.

The latest COVID 19 case makes it the third to be recorded in the state.

Confirming the development, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said in a statement that the victim of the disease was brought to the state for treatment.

The governor stated that “earlier today, I got news of another positive case of COVID19 admitted to our facility in Akure. The case of this individual, who is a police officer, is unique.

“He was tested in Lagos but came to Ondo State while awaiting his results. Upon receiving a positive result, he claimed to have returned back to Lagos.

“According to him, he waited a few days in Lagos to be picked up. When this failed, he panicked and rushed back to Akure for treatment. While we appreciate the confidence reposed in our facilities, We do find it most reckless on the part of the officer of the law to risk the lives of others.

“I am most disappointed in the level of porosity of the entry points to the state. The police officer should know better. I have contacted the Commissioner of police to double up on securing our entry points.”