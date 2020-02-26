Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A yet-to-be-identified police officer had allegedly landed in trouble after his girl friend was reported dead during sex romp in Ado-Ekiti.

Our correspondent learnt that the policeman travelled from Lagos to Ado-Ekiti to visit the lady and allegedly had sex with her during the night before she passed on before day break

The incident occurred on Atayese Street, Bawa Estate, Ado-Ekiti where the deceased was said to be residing.

As at the time of filling this report, a police team from Oke-ila division had evacuated her remains while the suspect was arrested for interrogation.

When contacted, the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the case had been reported but the division in charge had not properly briefed him.

He, however, promised to get back to our correspondent on the matter.