George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Some Policemen have protested the omission of their names in the new list of promotion released by the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The spokesperson of the officers Mr. Godson Emenike a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) who told newsmen that the new list of promotion was allegedly doctored as some police officer who deserved to be promoted to the next rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) were dropped or omitted.

He said that list of new promoted officer released and signed by Force Secretary Mr. Usman Alkali Baba an Assistant Inspect General of Police (AIG) raised many questions as half of the names in the list did not attend a promotion course at Jos while those who attended the course were omitted in the list.

Emenike who said that he doesn’t want to indict anybody of any manipulation of the list but may be an error urged the Inspector General of police and Police Service Commission (PSC) to thoroughly scrutinize the list to add the qualified officers and removed those who did not attend promotion course.

“We are calling on PSC to reject the list of promotion and never accepted the list until they do the needful by including those that are qualified to be promoted, those who attended promotion course in Jos supervised by PSC, defended their projects and passed.

“As I’m speaking with you half of the names in the list released by the force secretary were those who never attended promotion courses while some of us who not only attended the three months course but sponsored ourselves and passed the exam our names were not in the list.

“We have come to terms on reason behind this omission, whether it is a mistake or intentional and that is why we are calling on the IGP and PSC and to the whole world to hear our voices because it is unfair and uncalled for in the system. Is it because we are Christians or officers from the South-East or because we don’t have Godfathers or money to make our ways?.

“We want this injustice to be corrected and to be done immediately. Those in that list are our mates, cadet officers in the force. We all joined the force the same period but most of them did not go to promotion course in Jos last year which is the requisite qualification for promotion to the next rank, so what is the basis for their promotion without going to the course?” Emenike queried.

Efforts to reach to FPPRO Mr. Frank Mba proved abortive as calls put across to his phone did not connect as it said switched-off at the time of filling this report.