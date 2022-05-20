By Christopher Oji

It has been a trying moment for the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos State since the ban on commercial motorcycle operators (Okada riders) in some Local Government Areas in the state.

The police were ambushed yesterday at the Okoko Area of the state when they were on patrol in the area.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

A witness, Sunday Udemba, said the Okada riders got information that some policemen were coming back from Alaba Rogo area of the state where they had gone to serve quit notice to Alaba Rago market occupiers.

“The Okada riders decided to lay ambush for the officer and barricaded the Mile 2 Badagry Express road, but the Area Commander, Divisional Police Officers and their teams tried to remove the barricades, but they were resisted by the Okada riders who started pelting them with stones.

The officers started firing into the air to scare the riders who were more daring.

Earn in US Dollars weekly by trading in US Stock options from companies like Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Tesla, etc. Weekly earnings paid directly to your bank account. Click here to learn more .

“The number of the Okada riders overwhelmed the police who called for reinforcement and were able to remove the barricades”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

A senior police officer, who spoke with Daily Sun on the condition of anonymity, said, “we are in the most trying moment.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“The politicians put us in this mess. They opened their eyes and watched foreigners, especially from Niger Republic, take over Lagos. The monster created by politicians is hunting us.

“These people are armed with dangerous weapons and they have no residential addresses, so they can commit any crime and go freely”.

Lagos State Police Public Relations officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said Lagos was calm and peaceful.

He said there was nothing like attacks on the police by Okada riders, adding that everyone should go about his or her duties without fear of molestation by anybody.