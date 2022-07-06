By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has uncovered plans by suspected cult groups in the state to celebrate the 777 yearly commemoration in the state on Thursday July 7th .

The police in a statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO ), Benjamin Hundeyin, particularly mentioned the 777 Neo Black Movement or Africa( AKA Black Axe Day).

Hundeyin in the statement on Wednesday said, ” Credible intelligence at the disposal of the Lagos State Police Command reveals that some hoodlums and cultists have perfected plans to celebrate what they call “7/7 Neo Black Movement of Africa aka Black Axe Day” on Thursday, July 7, 2022.”

” In view of this, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi,in very strong terms warns these groups with intent to scuttle the peace being enjoyed in the State to shelve their plans.

“Consequently, the Command’s tactical teams, Area Commanders and DPOs in collaboration with other sister agencies are fully prepared to clamp down heavily on organisers, leaders and progenitors of such sinister groups whose aim is to cause wanton violence in the State.

” The Command is, therefore, using this medium to appeal to parents and guardians to warn their children/wards to steer clear of any unlawful gathering or society before, during and after the said date.

” Also, hoteliers are by this release warned not to allow their facilities be used for any cult related gathering as owners of such facilities will be liable to prosecutions. “

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, while urging all residents of the State, to be law abiding and vigilant enjoins them to go about lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation.