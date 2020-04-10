Christopher Oji

Operatives of the Police Mobile Force Mobile on special duties in Maiduguri, Bornu State, have lamented the failure of the police authority to pay them their basic allowances. The aggrieved officers said they were drafted to serve in the Maiduguri command for the past four months without feeding allowance and other benefits.

One of the officers, who spoke to our reporter on the condition of anonymity, said they have been fighting insurgency on empty stomach. He noted that despite putting their lives on the line in service to their fatherland, they have been left penniless, with nothing to support their families.

In a passionate appeal to the Inspector -General of Police, one of the officers lamented the hardship they were subjected to for the past four months.

“We were mobilised from different states on special duty to Maiduguri, Borno State. We have our families we left behind who depend on us. The non payment of our allowances has affected us and our immediate family members,” he said.

Another aggrieved officer said other policemen working with the military in the joint task force are paid their allowances regularly, while hundreds of other mobile policemen are abandoned without a penny,” he lamented.

He explained that those affected mostly were policemen working with the Maiduguri Command as well as those working with the Borno State Commissioner of Police.

The officers said they would continue to ensure the security of lives and property in their duty post and further pleaded with the IGP to investigate their complaint to ensure prompt payment of their entitlements