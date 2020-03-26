Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police command has assured that efforts were in top gear to ensure that Adamu Mohammed, the kidnapped brother of Governor Bala Mohammed is rescued alive.

Bauchi state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Kamal Datti Abubakar, in a press statement yesterday, said that from the report available to the Command, the incident took place on Wednesday March 25, at about 5:20 pm:

“He was kidnapped in Unguwar Jaki area of Bauchi metropolis at a tailoring shop by four gunmen all armed with AK47 rifles who took him to unknown destination,” the PPRO said.