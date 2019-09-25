Christopher Oji

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has told the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, that he was ready to support the force in strengthening the security architecture in the state.

Adams, who spoke during a courtesy visit to the CP, said efforts were on to work out effective modalities to fight insecurity in the state.

He admitted that the partnership between the police and the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) was beginning to yield positive results with other relevant groups coming on board as partners in progress.

Adams informed Muazu of the various efforts he had put in place since the Inspector- General of Police, Muhammadu Adamu, and the southwest governors had said they were ready to work with the OPC under his leadership in combating insecurity across the South West.

Part of the efforts put in place, he said, was the convocation of the Southwest Security Stakeholders’ Group (SSSG), a meeting comprising all relevant security groups across southwest and the unveiling of a roadmap towards achieving the set objectives.

“So far, we have made significant progress since the IGP had expressed the readiness of the police to work with the OPC under my leadership. It is on this note that I said the OPC and the police are partners in progress.

“We have started work in earnest and everybody can attest to the fact that our efforts are beginning to yield positive results, especially now that it is obvious that the rate of insecurity in the southwest has been reduced tremendously in the past few weeks. “We have set the pace and the signs are there for everybody to see that we are ready to secure the South West and make the region safe for Nigerians.”

Muazu expressed optimism that Lagos is becoming peaceful with zero tolerance for crime. He noted that the IGP is on top of the security situation in the country, adding that the foundation laid down by his predecessors in the state has really helped the police in making significant breakthrough in creating a workable synergy between the police and the people at the grassroots.