Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that a detachment of joint-security team opened fire on their members at Ozibo in Ebonyi Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, last Sunday.

Though no lives were lost, Daily Sun gathered that several members of the pro-Biafra group were injured following the fracas that ensued when the security operatives stormed the Oguzoronweya Primary School, where the group was inaugurating its chapter.

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu who broke the news via his twitter handle shortly after it happened. “A combined team of security operatives invaded the venue of IPOB gathering in Ebonyi and opened fire on innocent citizens. Early reports indicate many are seriously injured with some in critical condition,” Kanu said.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Loveth Odah, a Deputy Superintendent Police, dismissed the IPOB’s claim that police opened fire on them, and instead said that it was pro-Biafra group that allegedly attacked the police with gun and other dangerous objects.

She said that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Kpirikpiri Division escaped death by the whiskers when the IPOB members allegedly attacked them.