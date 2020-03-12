The Nigeria Police Wednesday paraded 108 suspects for armed robbery, kidnapping, gun-running, drug trafficking, banditry among other violent crimes in Abuja

The suspects were arrested during operations in different States of the federation by men of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team(IRT), and IGP Special Task Force (STS).

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, who paraded the suspects at the STS office, in Abuja, said the team recovered various weapons, arms and ammunition from the suspects.

Mba, listed the recovered weapons from the gang members to include: 30 firearms,including rifles, locally produced pistols, 1,520 live ammunition, illicit drugs ,and some money.

Mba, said that IRT operatives apprehended Ali, 29, a Nigerien, who specialised in altering the International Mobile Equipment Identity number of stolen mobile phones.

The suspect who hails from Maradi, Niger Republic, said he used apps to alter the IMEI of Mobile phones, adding that he was taught the skill by someone whose name he refused to disclose.