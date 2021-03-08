By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 113 people for violating the state’s COVID-19 control protocols. Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu, who paraded the suspects on Monday at police headquarters said ‘the violators were arrested on Sunday at Garbana Club, Ajao Estate and DNA Club, Victoria Island, by police operatives of the command including the Lagos State Task Force led by the Commander, CSP Sola Jejeloye.

A statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi reads:

‘The CP while parading the suspects, vowed to go after club owners and their Landlords who contravene the town planning approvals of the state by converting their properties meant for other purposes to night clubs. He emphasised the need to make them scapegoats so as to serve as a deterrent to others in the state.

‘In the same vein, the CP had a meeting with all the Area Commanders, Divisional Officers and Heads of Departments on Monday at the POWA Hall, Oduduwa, Ikeja, on having better security of Lagos State.

‘Odumosu rolled out his plans and strategies to be adopted in curbing crimes and criminality in the state and to specifically tackle cultism in certain areas within the state.

‘The police boss also warned against the nonchalant attitudes of security personnel towards observing COVID-19 protocols in the state. He vowed to deal decisively with anyone caught in the web of gross violation of the protocols, whether civilian or service personnel, as the fight against violation of the protocols is not selective.

‘At the meeting, he pronounced the deployment of the DPO Ajao Estate and his senior officers for allowing night clubbing and violation of other COVID-19 protocols in the area. He warned others to learn and desist from the negligence of the DPO Ajao Estate as any DPO who promotes the violation of COVID-19 protocols will be “fired” and sanctioned departmentally.

‘Odumosu charged the officers and men of the command to discharge their duties without fair or favour and ensure regular visibility policing in their areas of responsibility in the state.’