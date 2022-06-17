From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Police Command yesterday, paraded 15 members of various cult groups, Eiye and Malphite confraternities in the state.

The Command’s spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, in a statement issued after the parade of the suspected cultists at the Command Headquarters, GRA, Benin City, said that the suspects had confessed to their crimes.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The first group of suspects, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, said, were arrested on Wednesday, June 15 at the Ugbowo axis of the Benin metropolis by officers and men of the Command Crack Team, who were on a routine patrol.

“On 15/06/2022 at about 2000hrs the Command Crack Team while on routine patrol along Lagos-Benin Road, Ugbowo, Benin City intercepted three suspected cultists: Victor Ademola Age 28years, Austine Akinyemi, Age 21years and

Osawense Tajudeen, Age 23years.

“When search was carried out on them, one locally made pistol, charms and one cross bag were recovered from them and when interrogated suspects confessed being member of Eiye confraternity. Investigations continue and suspects will soon be charged to court”, the statement read.

It added that ” in another development, same day, the Crack operatives while carrying routine patrol along Siluko-Ogida Road, Benin City, intercepted one Jerry Eddy, age 27years dressed on full regalia of Eiye confraternity. He was arrested and brought to the station and made statements that they were celebrating their day.

“Immediately the operatives moved to the venue of their meeting and arrested three more member of Eiye secret cult group and recovered two Eiye cult flags”.

The PPRO listed the three suspects to include: Luke Adun, Age 42years, Thankgod Eseme, Age 27years and Sunny Uwadia, Age 22years.

Nwabuzor also disclosed that the Command also arrest eight other suspected cultists, who had also confessed to be members of Eiye Confraternity..

“On 08/06/2022 the operatives of the Command Anti-Cultism Unit while on distress call at Obagie-Nevbosa Community, Benin City, that group of boys suspected to be secret cult members were on rampage in the area.

“Immediately operatives moved to the scene and arrested eight suspects: Precious Oghadomwangbe ‘M’

Osayomore Destiny ‘M’, Ajijie Kelvin ‘M’;

Osarodion Osagiede ‘M’; Saturday Igbenovia ‘M’’; Sunday Ebohon ‘M’, Precious Duke ‘M’ and Ifeanyi Kanu ‘M’

While others took to flight.

Suspects made statements and confessed being members of Eiye Confraternity and Supreme Malphite Secret cult. Items recovered are: one pump action gun’; one double barrel gun;

One Live Cartridge and one face mask with N.A.A inscription of the cult group”, the statement further disclosed

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .