Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Police Command yesterday paraded 16 suspects arrested for various offences, ranging from armed robbery to stealing, cultism, and hooliganism.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Shina Olukolu, who paraded the suspects before journalists at Eleyele, Ibadan, said a total of 10 guns were recovered from the suspects. The guns comprised four locally made pistols, and six locally made single barrel.

Items recovered from the suspects also included six live cartridges, three mobile phones, a cutlass, two cars, one wedding ring, four wristwatches, seven necklaces, Jack knife, and two motorcycles.

One of the paraded suspects, Araoye Adebiyi, 25, introduced himself as a 400-level accounting student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso. Two locally made pistols, four live cartridges, one Jack knife and one cutlass were said to have been recovered from him.

During interrogation, Adebiyi, who said the exhibits recovered from him were given to him for safe-keep by somebody, confessed to be a member of a secret cult known as Eiye Confraternity. The police alleged that his group had been unleashing mayhem on members of the public and students alike in Ogbomoso.

The CP also paraded two suspects, Taiwo Salami, 39, and Kamarudeen Amusat, 63, over allegation that they hypnotised Mary Ajayi, who was sent to deposit N1.4million to a commercial bank at Dugbe, Ibadan by her boss, Mr. Chima Nwali. The suspects, as gathered, also allegedly raped the victim for the three days she spent in their detention.

“On her way along the road to Dugbe, she was allegedly hypnotised by Taiwo Salami and she lost her senses, and thereafter taken to Inalende Area of Ibadan, where the N1.4million was collected from her. The suspects inflicted several injuries all over her body and locked her up in a room in the area.

“On May 8, 2019, information about the whereabouts of the victim was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Mokola. She was later rescued and taken to the hospital for medical attention. The case was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

“On June 7, 2019, based on a tip off, the kingpin, Taiwo Salami and his cohort, Kamarudeen Amusat, were arrested around Eleyele area, Ibadan. Upon interrogation, they confessed to the crime and a Toyota Camry car and some quantity of rubber slippers, which they bought with the money, were recovered.”