Police in Oyo State paraded a 27-year-old housewife before newsmen in Ibadan on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing her husband to death over sex demand.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Adewale Osifeso, said the housewife stabbed her husband with a knife in the chest leading to his death.

Osifeso said the stabbing took place on Nov.16 at the couple’s residence at Oko-Oba, Oyo town, when the deceased attempted to have sexual intercourse with his wife who resisted the move.

He explained that the resistance led to a struggle between the deceased and the suspect during which he collected and smashed the wife’s phone on the ground.

In retaliation, the suspect went for a knife and stabbed the deceased in the chest resulting in his death.

Osifeso added that the deceased and the suspect had just returned to their home on the same day of the incident after three months of separation as a result of a misunderstanding.

He said the suspect confessed to the crime and would be charged in court at the completion of investigation.

The suspect was one of 25 others paraded over allegations of murder, armed robbery, burglary, stealing, cultism, kidnap and conspiracy.

Police also paraded nine suspected cultists who were armed with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons with the intention to unleash mayhem on members of Ilupeju community on New Oyo- Ogbomoso Expressway.

Osifeso said the cultists were arrested on Nov. 5 after credible anti-crime surveillance and intelligence report.

He said items recovered from the suspects included two locally-made guns, two lives cartridges, one facemask, two Bajaj motorcycles and one Mazda bus.

The police also paraded five armed robbery suspects from whom two locally-made guns were recovered.

The suspects, who were arrested on Nov. 28, were alleged to have been terrorising the people of Oyo town.

Osifeso said the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mr Adebowale Williams, had appealed against destruction of billboards and the defacing of campaign posters and inciting utterances and deeds as the 2023 general elections approach. (NAN)