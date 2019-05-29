Raphael Ede, Enugu

Enugu State Police Command, yesterday, paraded 28 armed robbery suspects arrested in different parts of the state.

The Police Commissioner, Suleiman Balarabe, described the arrest as ‘a harvest of criminals.’

Balarabe told newsmen that his command would continue to strive towards reducing crime to its barest minimum through proactive measures without losing sight of respect for human rights and rule of law. He said the suspects were arrested within the month of May, stressing that their arrests were made possible through ‘Operation Puff Adder.’

Others, including suspected murderers, kidnappers, cultists and fraudsters were also paraded.

The armed robbery suspects included a gang that specialised in car and motorcycle snatching. They were said to have attacked and robbed a Lexus Jeep along Enugu Port-Harcourt Expressway and also snatched a motorcycle along Ofuanu Road, Nsukka.

The robbery suspects are Nwodo Chinwoku, 18, residing at 2 Ameze Street, Nsukka; Udoka Bennet, 24, residing at ETS, Ehamufu in Isi-Isi-Uzo Local Government Area; and Ogechukwu Uzo, (alias Donwisky), 35, a native of Ukwa village, Agbani Enugu State.