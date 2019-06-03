The police force headquarters is parading a total of 29 suspected criminals and gunrunners in Abuja.

The suspects were said to have been arrested in various parts of the country with arms and ammunition.

They were found to be in possession of over 6,000, rounds of ammunition smuggled from Libya and Mali and about 30 AK-47 riffles.

The suspects, among them gunrunners, were said to be smuggling their weapons into the country through the porous borders from where they would sell to criminals at the rate of N500,000, for AK-47, riffles.

They were arrested by a combine team of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), and the Special Task Force (STF).

The suspects were paraded at the Special Anti Robbery Squad(SARS), premises in Abuja.