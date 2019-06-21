Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, paraded four suspects for exam malpractices committed in the just concluded West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Interestingly three of suspects are teachers and staff of various secondary schools in Anambra and Imo States.

Those arrested were Ibuokanma Darlington, 36, Ernest Kelechì, 33, Godstime Onuoha and Uche Chukwuma, 17.

Darlington is graduate of English from the Anambra State University, Uli, and a teacher at Okon Grammar School, Nnewi, Anambra State. Kelechi is a graduate of physics from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and teacher at Community Secondary School, Ogah, Anambra State. Onuoha is a graduate of Mechanical Engineering from the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State, and teacher at the Pathway Secondary School, Ngor Okpala, also in Imo State, while the 17-year-old Chukwuma is a student.

The suspects were said to have the WEAC questions papers on their mobile phones which they sent to Whatsap platforms of students at the time of their arrest.