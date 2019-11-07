Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police command yesterday, paraded 42, suspected criminals compromising 32, kidnap suspects, one pedophile, two rapists among other criminals terrorising residents of the City.

FCT Commissioner of police Bala Ciroma, said their arrest was made possible through the commands Special Joint Counter Kidnapping Operation in conjunction with other security agencies and the communities .

Ciroma while calling on residents to collaborate with the police by giving useful information that would lead to the arrests of criminals, listed some strategies adopted by the police to include partnership with key community stakeholders and the creation of new Divisions.

He said the strategies would go a long way to nip crime in the bud in the FCT, even as he assured that the Command would not rest on its oars in using tactical proactive and reactive measures to ensure the provision of adequate safety to lives and properties.