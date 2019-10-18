Charity Nwakaudu Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, on Friday, paraded 49 suspects and a fake police officer, who the police said were responsible for the high rate of criminality in Abuja.

The FCT Police Commissioner Bala Ciroma, while parading the suspects said that they were arrested at different locations in the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the arrest was as a result of the synergy and cooperation among the security agencies.

According to him, exhibits recovered included seven firearms, two ammunition, 12 cars, 16 cutlasses, charms and others.

He said: “Ten suspects arrested for kidnapping included Mohammed Umar, 22, Mohammed Abdusalam, 18, Abdurazak Ibrahim, 20, Ibrahim Dogosika, 20, Idris Ori, 30, Friday Talye, 22, Abdullahi Ibrahim, 30,Garba Abubakar, 25 and Abdullahi Mohammed,35.”

He said among the suspects was a young man, Tersoo John, who had been defrauding members of the public while posing an Assistant Superintendent of Police.

He, therefore, assured residents of the FCT of police’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives, property, and provision of quality security service delivery.