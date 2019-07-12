Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command on Friday paraded 55 suspects on various allegation of criminal activities, ranging from armed robbery, cultism, and defilement, kidnapping.

The suspects were paraded by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Shina Olukolu, at Eleyele Police headquarters, Ibadan.

One of the suspects, Tajudeen Olalere,50, a security man, was alleged to have engaged in defilement of schoolgirls, where he works. He had purportedly defiled six female students between the age of 15 and 16years. But the man said the allegation was untrue.

Two persons were also paraded for being in possession of human skull unlawfully. Also paraded were four persons arrested in connection with the invasion of a construction company at Moniya area of Ibadan and stealing of 20 pieces of New trailer tyres, two drums of engine oil, and 12 pieces of trailer batteries, all values at N2.7million.

The list of paraded suspects also comprised two Fulani herdsmen that allegedly killed their clients, who wanted to buy some cows.

According to Olukolu, “On May 22,2019, at about 1500hours, one Rabiu Tiamiyu, a cow butcher and his apprentice, Oluokun Olusola, were invited to a village near Iseyin town by some unknown Fulani cow dealers to sell some cows to them.

“However, on getting to the said area, the unknown hoodlums had laid ambush at a desolate spot with guns and cutlasses, fired gunshot at the said Rabiu Tiamiyu on his chest and inflicted severe machete cuts on Oluokun Olusola, his apprentice.

“The hoodlums also dispossessed them of N1.2milloon only, one techno cell phone and a motorcycle, which they rode to the village. The said Rabiu Tiamiyu died on the spot due to the severity of the bullet wound, while Oluokun Olusola was rescued in the pool of his blood.”