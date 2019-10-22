Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The police yesterday paraded 81 suspects, some in military uniforms alleged to be responsible for the high rate of criminality in Abuja and environs.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, while parading the suspects, said they were arrested at different points in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Taraba State. He said the arrest was a result of the tireless efforts of the Special Technical Squad (STD) and Intelectual Response Team (IRT) operatives.

He said among those arrested was the deadly Shibu Dan Kaduna gang responsible for most of the crimes along the Kaduna-Abuja route. Its leader, Shibu Dan Kaduna, was gunned down after a gun battle.

“Another is the gang responsible for the killing of Inspector Patrick Yuhana and other police officers killed in August along Kaduna-Abuja route and 10 internet fraudsters, including a Ghanaian.

According to him, exhibits recovered include eight AK-47 rifles, 347 rounds of ammunitions, 15 other types of weapons, 10 laptops and N10.1m cash collected as ransom from victims.”

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to be mindful of their employees, especially their domestic workers and also monitor their wards’ source of income because the police can’t do it alone.