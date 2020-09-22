Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

It was harvest of arrest of suspected criminals as 100 were apprehended by the Police in Benue State.

The Command said the suspects were nabbed in different parts of the state between August 24 and September 15.

Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anne ,said the arrest followed complaints about house breaking, theft, robbery and cult activities around Welfare Quarters, Yarkiyo, wadata, Ankpa Quarters, NUJ and North-Bank in Makurdi, the state capital.

“During investigation, the following suspects were arrested between August 24 and September 15. Ortee sesugh also known as Smart, Kabiru Mohammad “Awasco ,” Aondover Terfa ( aka Stubborn ), Tyosenda Kator ( Total), Noah Isaac( Zico),Bemdoo Terhide, Suleiman Hamza (Pepper Boy), Ahmed Ibrahim (Transformer) Eduh Elaibi (Baron ), Aondoaseer Akaa (SS) Kamal Mohammad (Eighty), Terkumbur Tivlumun (Andy), Samuel Nengem (Doff) and 83 others, all of different address within Makurdi.”

Anene who spoke on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mukkadas Garba, said detectives were detailed to investigate the cases.