From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigeria Police in Abuja on Friday paraded an alleged hit-and-run driver, Itoro Clement, said to have been responsible for the death of the missing Vanguard journalist, Tordue, Salem.

Late Salem, an indigene of Benue State, who was covering the House of Representatives, went missing on October 13, 2021. His disappearance caused a stir amongst journalists in Abuja who reported the matter to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command and embarked on a peaceful protest to the Police Headquarters to demand his unconditional release by his captors.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who attended to the protesting journalists, had assured that the police were doing everything in their powers to unravel the circumstances surrounding his sudden disappearance and making progress in its investigation.

To convince the journalists that the police were not sweeping the matter under the carpet, Mba, had said that “investigation so far our by the police showed that After the close of work that day, the deceased was said to have alighted from a cab at Total Filling Station, close to the Force headquarters, and headed for B.J’s garden, in the company of a female relative.”

However late Thursday night, Vanguad newspapers where the deceased worked before his untimely death reported that his body had been found.

Confirming the incident, Frank Mba, at a media briefing in Abuja, paraded the suspected killer driver, Itoro Clement, 29, before journalists.

At the briefing, Mba, told journalists that Clement was arrested following an investigation carried out by the Force Intelligence Bureau.

He said Clement who was driving a 2004 Model Camry with number plate BWR 243 BK confessed to having hit Tordue about 10:00 pm on the night of 13th October 2021, around Mabushi area in Abuja but ran away.

