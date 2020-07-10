Kilete, Abuja

The Police Headquarters in Abuja, yesterday paraded 32 suspects for alleged robbery, kidnapping, illegal possession and sale of arms and ammunitions among other various crimes.

Also paraded were the seven-man gang who robbed three commercial banks in Ondo and Ekiti states between 2019 and 2020.

The gang described by the police as notorious allegedly killed six policemen, some civilians and carted away several millions of money.

The suspects were arrested by men of the Inspector-General of police ( IGP) Special Tactical Squad.

Items recovered from the suspects included :two AK49 rifles, two pump action guns, five locally made guns, 19 locally made short guns, 125 cartridges, 145 AK47 ammunition, locally fabricated explosives and a Toyota Corolla car with registration number LSR 490 GC.

Parading the suspects , Force Public Relations Officer(FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, said the seven – man robbery gang led by Tunbosun Ojo, had on February 7, carried out an attack on a commercial bank in Ile-oluji, Ondo State and carted away millions of Naira and killed four policemen in the process. Mba further stated that the same gang which also has Ismaila Ojo 25, Victor Oyeyemi Dele Ariyo, 44, Shola Oladimeji, Olubodun Folayemi, 44 and Adeniyi John, attacked another Microfinance bank at Idanre, Ondo State in December, 2019 and a commercial bank at Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State and killed two policemen in the process.

He said the suspects who have been on the trail of the police were arrested at various parts of south west states while some of them are still on the run.

Mba, also said that 23 other suspects were arrested by the STF operatives for their involvement in various crimes ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal possession of prohibited firearms, car snatching at gun point, amongst other offences.