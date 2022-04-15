From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Police command, yesterday, paraded a-17-year-old Chukwuebuka Nwode for stabbing his master and employer, Onoberhie Peter with a kitchen knife to death in Benin City.

The police while parading the suspects with 10 others who were also paraded for various crimes, said Chukwuebuka lived with his master who owns a pure water factory in Benin.

The command who briefed newsmen about the killing through its Public Relations Officer, SP, Bello Kontong, said

Chukwuebuka was employed by Peter (now deceased), the owner of a pure water factory, to help in the offloading of the packaged sachet water.

He said while the said Chukwuebuka was working as a staff, he was also staying in the same house with Peter (now deceased).

He said upon killing his master, he took his Lexus 330 Jeep for sale in company of his two friends, Oginika Okafor, 19 and Celestine Ukane, 19 and were apprehended by the police in the process.

According to Kontong ” They conspired among themselves to kill one of their bosses who they were working for, steal his Lexus 330 and when the police was informed, the three of them were arrested at the point of selling the valuable”,

Admitting to his crime, Chukwuebuka who has barely spent six months in Benin, said he did not know what came over him.

“Only what the man did to me, though I am not angry, he said I will work for him for one month before he will finally employ me as his staff.

“I have only spent one month with him.

“I didn’t just know what came over me to kill him.

“I have been living with my mother in Ondo State when I was 16 years. So, when I turned 17, I decided to leave her to Benin City.

“When I got to Benin, I first picked up a job in a bakery. After getting the bakery job, I traveled to my village but when I came back from the village, my boss said my services were no more needed.

“So when I was laid off from my bakery job, I met Mr. Peter which I also called director.

“I didn’t know what came over me.

“I killed him with a kitchen knife when he was watching television in his sitting room” he said.

Chukwuebuka said he singlehandedly killed his boss and that after he killed him, he went to invite his friends, Oginika Okafor and Celestine Ukane to help him drive the car to Uwelu where they wanted to auction it before they were apprehended.

Caption: Chukwuebuka (left) being paraded by the Police alongside his accomplices in Benin City, yesterday.