Rose Ejembi Makurdi

A couple, Uttah and Ada Benjamin are currently in the next of the Benue State Police Command for their involvement in cases of child trafficking.

The couple were among several other suspected criminals who were arrested and paraded by the Commissioner of Police in charge of Benue State, CP Mukkadas Garba on Wednesday.

According to the CP, on 12/08/2020 at about 2pm, a teenage pregnant girl from Orji-River, Enugu State came to ‘C’ Police Division Makurdi and reported that while she was frustrated with her unwanted pregnancy, an unknown young man deceived her and took her to the house of one Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Uttah.

Garba disclosed that the pregnant girl said when Uttah saw her, her offered to take care of her until delivery and pay her the sum of N200, 000.00) in exchange for her child.

“During investigation, the suspects were arrested and further investigation revealed that Ada Benjamin and her husband have been suspected to have involved in several other cases of child trafficking but took to their heels to prevent arrest and prosecution.”

Also paraded were two students of the Benue State University (BSU) as well as three of their accomplices for armed robbery.

The CP said On 15/07/2020 at about 1pm, the Police received information that armed men broke into a house at GRA Makurdi and made away with an Iphone II Promax, a bag of wrist watches, an infinix phone and transferred the sum of one million naira only (N1, 000, 000.00) into a fraudulent chipper account created for the purpose.

“During investigation, Aba Obida and Emmanuel Adakole both ‘m’ students of Benue State University, Makurdi; Mohammad Saad, Aliyu Mohammed and Bekius Timide of different addresses in Makurdi were arrested in connection with the case.

Garba explained further that the sum of NN300,000, the Iphone Il Promax, a bag of wrist watches and Oppo phone belonging to the victim were recovered from the suspects who would soon be charged to court.

The CP added that the Command was able to clampdown on Armed Robbery, communal clashes and cultism among other offences in the State.

“During the period under review, 17 armed robbers/cultists, two child traffickers, one cyber criminal and four suspects in possession of prohibited firearms were arrested,” he said.