Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters in Abuja, Thursday paraded 14 suspected criminals including a fake Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Lawrence Ajojo, who invaded the home of Justice Mary Odili’s in Abuja.

Describing the suspects as impostors, the police said they don’t belong to any of the nation’s security agencies.

Parading the suspets before newsmen at the Force Headquarters Annex, Abuja, Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said that the 14 suspets and Seven other now at large conspired to raid the residence following information that Justice Odili, had a large sum of money in foreign currencies in her home. They were however prevented from gaining access into her residence by the security operatives attached to the residence.

Mba, commended the resistance put up by the security personnel attached to Odili’s residence for not allowing the suspeCts access to the building on the day of the incident, saying that it could have been the greatest embarrassment to the nation before the International community if the operation had succeeded.

