Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force headquarters on Wednesday presented 58 suspected criminals, including two women, arrested for various offenses ranging from kidnaping, armed robbery, car snatching and murder.

The suspects, who were paraded at the premises of the IGP’s Special Tactical Squad (STS), also included fake soldiers, unlawful possessors of firearms, “one chance” operators, among other criminals terrorising innocent citizens across Nigeria.

Police spokesman Frank Mba said the suspects were arrested at Katsina, Kogi, Rivers, Plateau, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Kwara states, respectively.

Items recovered from the suspects includ: 57 AK-47 rifles, 1023 ammunitions, 6 recovered vehicles, hand grenades, pump action rifles, single and double barrel English pistols, 53 cartridges, locally made guns and revolvers, several military camouflage uniforms, jungle hats, boots, belts, among other military accouterments.

Also arrested were two females and a Cameroonian national who drugged their male victim at a beer parlor and made away with his vehicle which they eventually sold off in Edo state for N1.6 million.

Among the suspects paraded were the kidnapers of the three students from Ahmadu Bello University, along the Abuja-Kaduna express road. The suspects confessed to having collected N5.5 million in ransom from the families of the victims before they were released.

The kidnapers also confessed to having collected a ransom of N20 million before releasing a Turkish citizen they had kidnaped at Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

In addition to this, a three-member gang who specialise in “one chance” operations confessed that they make between N80,000 and N100,000 on a daily basis and that they target mostly women because they don’t struggle with them unlike men who would want to fight back.

The suspects, who are still under investigation, would be taken to court as soon as investigations are complete, the police said.