Chioma Okezie-Okeh

The mastermind behind the gruesome murder of an Abuja-based businessman, Ignatus Adunkwe, has confessed that it was his desire to own his property without paying a dime that led him to kill his victim.

The suspect, Daniel Bob Ibeaji, who claimed to be a certified medical doctor conspired with three others, Arinze Uzor Igwe, Solomon Cletus and Isreal Obigaremu, and lured the victim to a spot at Ajah area of Lagos, convinced him to sign off his property to him before killing and dumping his body in a canal along Artican Beach road, Ajah area of the Lagos State.

Parading the suspects before journalists at a scene where the corpse was found, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 Onikan, Àhmed Iliyasu, said that the family of the deceased reported a case of missing a person.

They stated in the petition that the victim left his residence at No 14 Maduke Street off Raymond Njoku Street, Ikoyi in Lagos on Dec 1, 2019.

In the course of investigations by the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS) of Operation Puff Adder, four suspects were arrested and they all confessed to have participated in the killing of the businessman.

“Bob Daniel Ibeaji who claimed to be a medical doctor lured the victim by offering to pay the sum of N.9b for one of his properties in Abuja.

“With hope that it’s a legitimate transaction, he agreed to meet Ibeaji at Artican Beach Resort, Ajah with the original documents of the said land.

He convinced him to sign documents handing over the property to him.

He then asked that he should join them in the room where the money was kept. While he was about to confirm the cash, the suspects hit him on the head with an axe. They dragged him into the toilet, strangled him before injecting him twice with a lethal injection.

“As soon as they confirmed that he was dead, they dumped his body in a sack and dumped him in the carnal close to the beach.

“He was indicted in the killing of a civil commissioner in Bayelsa State, where one Mr Depologa was murdered and his remains was found along Abuja expressway.

“Another victim was one Jude Efulue, a property developer in Abuja. He held the suspect captive and force him to transfer his property to him,” he stated.

According to the AIG, three AK47 rifle, one pump action gun and victim’s house documents were among some of the items recovered from them.”

On his alleged role, Ibeaji aged 42, and a native of Agwu in Enugu State, said that while he was moving around Abuja, he saw the sign that the property was up for sale. “I called the number on the advert and was linked up with the owner of the property. He initially said that he would sell the property for N1 billion and I agreed to pay N.9b. He agreed to come to Lagos and meet me at a hotel. I already planned to kill him so I contacted my friend, Cletus whom I met while in prison. I told him what to do and they joined me.

“As soon as he signed the documents, he agreed to follow me to my room where I told him that I kept part of the cash. It was there that we killed him and I asked Cletus and Arinze to dispose of the body which they did. I am sorry; it was my desire to make so much money for myself that led me to kill him.”

Cletus confirmed in his story, said his job was just to dispose of the body and that he agreed to do the job because Ibeaji promised to pay him N2m.