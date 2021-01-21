From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters in Abuja yesterday paraded a 20-year old man, Abubakar Amodu, for allegedly kidnaping his father with his gang members and collected N2 million as ransom before he was released.

The police also paraded 25 other kidnappers, who killed their victims after collecting ransom from their families. Also paraded was Umar Jafaru Sulaiman from Plateau State, who works as a spiritualist to kidnappers.

Parading the suspects before newsmen in Abuja, force public relations officer, Frank Mba, said the suspects were arrested in various parts of the country and found to be in possession of five AK-47 with magazines and live ammunition and a cash sum of 765, 000.

Mba said Amodu, who confessed to have planned the kidnap of his father, was arrested with other members of the gang following a tip off. The suspect, in an interview told journalists that he worked with his father, who is a cattle rearer, on his farm and who eventually gave him 15 cows to start off his own business.

However, he got the idea to kidnap his father after he met with some group of kidnappers, who told him that his father was rich, and should be kidnapped for money, which he obliged.