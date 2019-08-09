Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The alleged rapist of a 10-year-old girl, who recently gave birth to a baby girl in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, Terna Taga alias Orpaka, has confessed that he actually had carnal knowledge of the little girl twice sometimes in December last year.

Taga, who was paraded before newsmen, yesterday by the Benue State Police Commissioner, Garba Mukkadas, insisted that he didn’t rape Masengenen, but that what he had with her was a mutual relationship.

Narrating how it all happened, the suspect, who claimed he is 17 years old even though the police insisted he is 18, said he was at home one night when the young girl walked up to him and begged him to allow her sleep in his house.

“When I asked her what happened, she said her uncle drove her out of the house. Out of pity, I gave her food and allowed her sleep in my room that night, but I didn’t touch her that night.