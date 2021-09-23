From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja paraded on Thursday the suspected masterminds behind the abduction of over one hundred students of Bethel Baptist School, Kaduna.

The suspects – Adamu Bello, Isiaku Lawal and Muazu Abubakar – dressed in military camouflage, said 25 of them took part in the kidnap of the students from their hostel.

One of the suspects, Abubakar, who said he received N100,000 as his own share of the loot, told reporters that their desperation for money forced them into committing the crime.

‘Twenty-five of us took part in the operation at the school and kidnaped 136 students. I got N100,000 share from the money as my share,’ he said.

