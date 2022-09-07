From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Police Command, yesterday, paraded a medical doctor, Dr. Abass Adebowale Adeyemi, 36, over alleged murder of one Emmanuel Yobo Agbovinuere, 39, a cab driver in Edo state.

The suspect who hails from Offa local government of Kwara state was alleged to have killed the victim on September 3, in Benin and dumped his corpse at Otofure community, after Oluku on the Benin-Lagos road.

The 36 year-old who graduated from the university of Ilorin in 2013, was alleged to have met the deceased (carb driver) who hails from Delta state but resident in Edo state sometimes in July at a hotel when he (Suspect) engaged his services.

Parading the suspect, the command’s Police Public Relations, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, said the deceased, a cab driver met the suspect sometimes in July at a hotel in Benin where he (suspect) lodged.

He said the suspect engaged the deceased services to take him to some destinations and thereafter became friends.

“In September 3, the suspect came to Benin again and invited the deceased to meet him at another hotel where he also engaged his (deceased) services”

Chidi said that the suspect asked the deceased to take him round the places he wanted to visit, adding that while on the job, the victim later complained of leg pain.

“The suspect who is a medical doctor promised to help him and administer a substance injection into his body and the deceased died instantly.

“To conceal the crime, the suspect kept the corpse in the deceased vehicle and later dumped the corpse in a bush in Oluku and absconded with the deceased’s vehicle”.

He said the suspect was traced to Osogbo with the aid of a tracking device in the deceased vehicle where he was arrested by the police.

Nwabuzor said a snippet, diaxipan injection, scalp vein middle and five syringes were recovered from the suspect.

He added that aside the deceased vehicle the police also recovered another car the suspect sold to a car dealer.

In an interview with journalists, the suspect who declined questions, pleaded with the family of the victim to forgive him as it was not deliberate.

“Let the police do their investigation, I am pleading with the family to forgive me, I have killed a friend, he was really my friend, I can show you our discussion on phone” he said.