From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa Police Command has paraded a murder suspect, Joseph Fekala, 27, who reportedly strangled 25-year-old Kate Ogwoh and buried her in a shallow grave at his apartment at Okaka, Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital.

Police spokesperson SP Asinim Butswat, who briefed reporters during the parade at the Command’s headquarters in Yenagoa, said, according to an investigation, the murder is linked to a certain amount of money the victim owed the deceased.

Butswat also disclosed that sea pirates who have been terrorizing Southern Ijaw and Ekeremor Local Government Areas, and other criminals engaging in kidnapping across the state are now in the police net.

“We called you today to intimate you with recent development in our effort in fighting crime in Bayelsa State.

“One of the most disturbing reports received over the weekend was a case of murder involving a young man and a lady of 25 years old.

“Precisely, on Friday, 29 July 2022 we received a disturbing report from the Okaka community that a young man named Joseph Fekala, 27 years old murdered one Kate Ogwor, 25 years old by strangling her to death and buried her in a shallow grave in his apartment at Okaka.

“Our operatives were mobilised to the scene with the help of some medical experts, the corpse was exhumed and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre mortuary for autopsy.

“We have other reports it involved cases of kidnapping that happened at Ekeremor Local Government Area, Aleibiri community ransom was collected by the kidnappers and they have been arrested.

“We have another report from Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Korokorosei community were about four suspects were arrested over the weekend in the case of sea piracy which attacked a passengers boat,”

Fekala in an interview said the deceased was his sister’s friend who begged to stay in his two-bedroom apartment to get some privacy.

According to him, he was feeling very bad because of what he did as it was avoidable if he had not allowed her to stay in his house and they would not have had any business together which was the cause of their argument that led to her death.